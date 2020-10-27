Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

At least one civilian killed in Artsakh's Martakert city as a result of Azerbaijani bombing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. There is at least one civilian victim and a number of injured in Artsakh's Martakert city as a result of Azerbaijani bombing, Human Rights Defendr of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan told ARMENPRESS.

Lusine Zakaryan, a correspondent of ARMENPRESS, said that at the moment there is electricity outage. The city was under bombardment nearly 3 hours ago.

Despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded cities and villages of Artsakh.





