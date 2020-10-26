Azerbaijan has been unable to break through the front line during entire day – clashes continue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani army has been unable to break the front line on October 26, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, reinforced by terrorist groups and military units of other countries, launched a large-scale offensive in the south-eastern direction, as the same time bombing the cities of Artsakh. During the entire day they were unable to break through the front line. In some places they seemed to record some success, but our units were able to gain back the positions by a counter-attack. During the same period in the forests north of Hadrut our units continued searching and neutralizing the subversive groups. Some subversive groups fled, abandoning their cars, but clashes continue in some other villages’', Hovhannisyan said, adding that the works to detect and neutralize the subversive groups continue in Shekher, Jivanik and some other nearby villages.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that yesterday evening the Azerbaijani army was able to occupy Kubatli, coming close to the gates of Syunik Province of Armenia, but the situation is not critical.

‘'Today some world leading special units fled as a result of a counter-attack of an Armenian general and private soldier’', Hovhanisyan said.