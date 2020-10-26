Donations to ''Hayastan'' All Armenian Fund over $150 million

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The donations to ''Hayastan'' All Armenian Fund have exceeded $150 million, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Fund.

''We are our borders: Let's consolidate for the sake of the Motherland. Dear donators, we are thankful to you for standing with the Motherland. Join the pan-Armenian movement and make your own donation'', the Fund said.