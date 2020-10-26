Azerbaijan increases intensity of bombing along Artsakh's border, using artillery, tanks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Starting from 17:00 the intensity of bombing has drastically increased. Azerbaijan uses artillery, including rockets, as well as tanks in the direction of Artsakh's Defense Army, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded a village, killing 1 civilian and wounding two others.