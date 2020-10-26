Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders

Iran sends special units and military equipment to NK and Nakhichevan borders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has sent special units and military equipment to its borders with Nagorno Karabakh and Nakhichevan. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Iranian Azariha Telegram Channel, a representative of the IRGC told reporters, noting that Tehran makes this move to secure it north-eastern borders from foreign involvement and protection of the territorial integrity of the country.

‘’Iran will not tolerate any geopolitical change of the borders of the region'', the Iranian military official said.

Earlier, Iranian sources published footages showing the deployment of military units of the IRGC near Khoda Afarin and Julfa regions.

On October 26 IRGC Commander Hossein Salami visited Khoda Afarin region.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration