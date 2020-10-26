Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Armenia replaces Commander of NSS Border Guards

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has formalized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion to appoint Arman Maralchyan as the new Commander of the Border Guards of the National Security Service.

Maralchyan replaces Vaghinak Sargsyan in the post.

