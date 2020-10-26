Turkey and Azerbaijan’s disregard for ceasefire will be serious blow to Trump ahead of election

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh expects that the Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting scheduled for October 29 in Geneva will create the chance for restarting the political process, Artsakh presidential advisor for foreign affairs Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS.

Babayan stressed that although the issue of recognition of Artsakh’s independence isn’t an easily solvable one, one thing is for sure – Artsakh will never part of Azerbaijan.

Babayan said he is hopeful that the October 26 ceasefire will be maintained longer than the previous ones. “We see that all [OSCE MG] co-chairing countries are involved in this work, certainly Russia’s role is underscored. The tension, the military actions could lead to large scale regional clashes, which would transform into a global confrontation, that’s why everyone has contributed efforts to stop the war and resume the political process,” Babayan said.

He attached importance to the fact that the United States made mediation efforts in the process of establishing the third ceasefire, and President Donald Trump made special emphasis about the resolution.

According to Babayan, Turkey and Azerbaijan’s disregard to Trump’s statement would be a serious blow to the US President ahead of the presidential election.

Speaking about the moods of the people in Artsakh, Babayan said there is no panic or fear, and that the people are used to such situation. “There is disappointment because the world is not active, at the same time there is excitement from the behavior of our army, our people and our friendly countries,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan