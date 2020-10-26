Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 6674
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 6674 since September 27, the day when the Azerbaijani military launched the massive attack on Artsakh.
According to the Armenian authorities, the Azeri military also lost 220 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 24 warplanes, 600 armored equipment and 6 TOS rocket launchers.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 14:28 No alternative to peaceful solution of NK conflict, reiterates Kremlin
- 14:26 Azerbaijan fires missile from Smerch heavy MRL on village in Artsakh
- 14:13 Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 6674
- 13:33 “I pray that a peaceful solution can be reached’ – Mel Gibson expresses support to Armenians
- 13:20 “Don’t stay silent”: Artsakh women hold protest outside EU Delegation in Yerevan
- 12:46 Over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia in one day
- 12:34 Erdogan’s and Aliyev’s policy a direct blow to image of Putin, Trump and Macron– political scientist
- 12:11 Stepanakert residents told not to panic from explosion sounds as bomb squads dispose ordnance
- 12:04 Despite several Azeri provocations the ceasefire is generally maintained, says Pashinyan
- 11:45 BREAKING: Azeri air force bombs town of Martuni in continuing ceasefire violations
- 11:31 Armenia denies Azeri accusations, highlights launch of ICRC humanitarian actions
- 11:26 Canada calls on external parties to stay out of NK conflict
- 11:12 COVID-19 Armenia: 973 new cases, 16 deaths over last 24 hours
- 11:10 Congressman Adam Schiff calls on US to keep up pressure on Aliyev,Erdogan to stop war in Karabakh
- 10:59 Russia calls on Turkey to contribute to ceasefire in Karabakh
- 10:36 Trump’s remarks hinted potential US recognition of Artsakh independence, Armenian top lawmakers say
- 10:35 Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh
- 10:03 “Armenian side continues to strictly adhere to the ceasefire” – Pashinyan says amid Azeri violations
- 09:54 Aliyev regime is displaying overt brazen attitude towards entire civilized humanity – Artsakh says
- 09:45 “Relatively calm” situation in direction of Artsakh settlements
- 09:15 Azerbaijan launches artillery strikes at Artsakh just 45 minutes after new ceasefire takes effect
- 08:53 Artsakh strictly adheres to ceasefire deal, denies Azeri accusations
- 08:42 UN Secretary General welcomes Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement
- 08:08 “Armenian side will fully maintain ceasefire” – PM Pashinyan
- 02:30 Armenian MFA expresses solidarity with French President Macron
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 7903 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5078 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 5034 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4850 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4436 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson