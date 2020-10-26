Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Azerbaijani military death toll reaches 6674

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military death toll has reached 6674 since September 27, the day when the Azerbaijani military launched the massive attack on Artsakh.

According to the Armenian authorities, the Azeri military also lost 220 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 24 warplanes, 600 armored equipment and 6 TOS rocket launchers.

