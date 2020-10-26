Canada calls on external parties to stay out of NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Canada has once again called on external parties to stay out of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the creation of ceasefire verification mechanisms.

Canadian FM François-Philippe Champagne said that he spoke to Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and also mentioned that the US facilitated talks will lead to a new ceasefire in NK.

“We continue to call on external parties to stay out of the conflict & the creation of verification mechanisms by OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs,” he tweeted.

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on October 26.

“Grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, starting from 8.45 a.m. today Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire at the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army in north-eastern direction,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Another Azeri violation took place at 09:10. Azerbaijani forces fired 5 artillery shells at the Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan