Congressman Adam Schiff calls on US to keep up pressure on Aliyev,Erdogan to stop war in Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman Adam Schiff says he believes the United States must continue pressuring Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end the war in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Yesterday, I spoke with Armenia’s foreign minister, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, about the efforts to secure a ceasefire in Artsakh, and Azerbaijan and Turkey’s continued deadly aggression. The United States must keep up the pressure on Aliyev and Erdogan to end this war,” Schiff tweeted.

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on October 26.

“Grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, starting from 8.45 a.m. today Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire at the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army in north-eastern direction,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Another Azeri violation took place at 09:10. Azerbaijani forces fired 5 artillery shells at the Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction.

