“Armenian side continues to strictly adhere to the ceasefire” – Pashinyan says amid Azeri violations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side continues to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said amid Azeri violations of the truce.

Pashinyan had earlier announced that ‘as agreed in Washington DC, with US mediation, the Armenian side will fully maintain the ceasefire starting from 8 a.m.”

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction. The Azeri forces then also shelled Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction at 09:10.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan