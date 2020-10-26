Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Aliyev regime is displaying overt brazen attitude towards entire civilized humanity – Artsakh says

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the humanitarian ceasefire for the third time, which Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan described as “the Aliyev regime’s overt brazen attitude towards the entire civilized humanity.”

“Appropriate conclusions will yet be drawn from this overt brazen behavior displayed by the Aliyev regime towards the entire civilized humanity, but today the objective of us all is to protect our country from the [enemy]. They didn’t leave us an alternative, while this only path should lead us solely to victory,” Poghosyan said.

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, starting from 8.45 a.m. today Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire at the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army in north-eastern direction,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Another Azeri violation took place at 09:10. Azerbaijani forces fired 5 artillery shells at the Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




