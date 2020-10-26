Artsakh’s President confirms readiness to comply with ceasefire as party to the conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh confirms readiness to comply with the ceasefire regime on reciprocal basis, ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’I welcome the agreement reached through the mediation of the United States of America and with the participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group affirming the commitments of the respective parties to implement a humanitarian ceasefire, agreed on October 10 and October 17 at the initiative of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic.

The Republic of Artsakh, as the party to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire, set to take effect on October 26, 2020 at 08:00'', he wrote.

Brokered by the USA, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire effective from October 26, 08:00. This is the 3rd ceasefire agreement between the countries. Azerbaijan violated the October 10 and October17 agreements mediated by Russia and France respectively.