Heavy clashes take place on front line – Artsakh continues neutralization of subversive groups

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Heavy clashes take place on Artsakh-Azerbaijan front line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''Intensive military operations continued today along the entire front line. Azerbaijanis started bombing in the northern direction early in the morning, some military operations took place, but they were less intensive compared to the southern direction. Azerbaijan launched dozens of attacks in the south in the direction of Sanasar. Intensive military operations continued along the entire day and still continue'', Hovhanisyan said.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that the Defense Army of Artsakh continues detecting and neutralizing the Azerbaijani subversive groups. Hovhannisyan added that those groups try to avoid clashes and prefer to flee from the places they have been detected.