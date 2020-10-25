Turkish F-16 warplanes identified in Azerbaijan's Gabala air base

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Turkish F-16 warplanes have been detected in Azerbaijan's Gabala air base, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

''Additional Turkish/NATO F-16s identified at Gabala airbase in Azerbaijan’', ANCA said, publishing satellite photos showing the F-16 fighter jets in Gabala air base.

Military expert Leonid Nersisyan wrote on his Facebook page that U.S. Maxar Technologies detected the Turkish warplanes at Gabala air base.

''The 6 warplanes were there nearly a week ago'', Nersisyan wrote.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia informed on September 29 that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 in the Armenian air space. The pilot was unable to survive. The presence of Turkish warplanes was denied by Azerbaijani president for a long time, but later he admitted that they are in Azerbaijan, but added that they are not participating in military operations.