Artsakh’s forces trying to neutralize Azerbaijani subversive group near Avetaranots village

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is trying to neutralize a small Azerbaijani subversive group near Avetaranots village, Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s president told ARMENPRESS.

‘’At this moment a small Azerbaijani subversive groups is nearby Avetaranots village and our forces are trying to neutralize it’’, Poghosyan said.