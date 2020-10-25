President of Artsakh visits south-eastern section of frontline

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh and Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan visited the south-eastern section of the front line, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Dear compatriots, today I visited the south-eastern part of the country together with Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other security officials. We discussed the main measures that will restrain the arrogant and aggressive actions of the enemy and inflict irreparable losses on them’’, Harutyunyan wrote.

The President wrote that both the army and the units of volunteers are standing firm in their positions and make heroic efforts for the protection of the motherland’’, Harutyunyan wrote.