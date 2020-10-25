EU considers Erdogan’s remarks addressed to Macron unacceptable

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The European Union considers unacceptable Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron where he said that the French President needs “mental treatment, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

“The statements of the Turkish President addressed to the French President are unacceptable. We call on Turkey to stop that dangerous confrontation chain”, Borrell said.

He also stated that the conclusions of the European Council contain a real proposal for restoring the relations with Turkey, however, added that the political will of the Turkish authorities is needed for this positive agenda.

“Otherwise, Turkey will be further isolated”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan