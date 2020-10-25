COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 43 million 027 thousand

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide has passed 43 million 027 thousand, according to the data provided by the coronavirus research centers.

The global death toll is over 1 million 156 thousand.

More than 31 million 723 thousand people have recovered.

The United States is leading the list of countries with the most confirmed cases – 8 million 829 thousand 951. The number of deaths is 230,085. The US is the first also with the coronavirus death toll.

The next is India which reported 7 million 866 thousand 740 confirmed cases and 118,593 deaths.

Brazil is the third – 5 million 381 thousand 224 confirmed cases and 156,926 deaths.

Then comes Russia which so far confirmed 1 million 513 thousand 877 cases and 26,050 deaths.

Spain concludes the top five list with 1 million 110 thousand 372 confirmed cases and 34,752 deaths.

Spain is followed by France, Argentina, Columbia, Mexico and Peru.

Coming to the regional countries, the first is Iran with 568,896 confirmed cases and 32,616 deaths.

Turkey is the 21st with a total of 359,784 confirmed cases and 9,727 deaths.

In Georgia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 28,431. The death toll rose to 201.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan