Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Catholicos Garegin II to address the nation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church will address the nation Sunday evening, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatdzin said.

The address will be broadcast at 19:00, October 25.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





