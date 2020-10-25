Artsakh military death toll reaches 974
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported on October 25 that an additional 11 servicemen have been killed in action amid the Azerbaijani attacks.
The death toll in the Artsakh military reached 974.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
