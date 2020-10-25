Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Armenian communities of Australia and New Zealand raise 1,200,860 dollars for Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian communities of Australia and New Zealand have raised 1,200,860 dollars in a telethon-fundraiser for Artsakh amid the Azerbaijani aggression.

Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Australia Kaylar Mikayelyan thanked the Armenian communities for their contribution, highlighting the importance of the aid.

The Australian-Armenian community had earlier raised another 1,4 million dollars. The funds will be provided to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s We Are Our Borders Artsakh aid.

