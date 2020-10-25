Azerbaijan bombards several villages and towns in Artsakh in overnight attack

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have bombarded residential areas of the towns of Karmir Shuka, Taghavard, Gishi and Spitakashen of the Martuni region and the Avetaranots village of the Askeran region in Artsakh overnight October 24-25, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

The Azeri bombardment targeted not only residential areas of the peaceful settlements, but also nearby territories where forests and agricultural lands are located.

“There is not a single military facility anywhere near these settlements,” the service said, adding that there are no casualties among the civilians from this bombing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan