Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-20

YEREVAN, 22 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 494.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 584.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.42 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.65 drams to 647.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 405.57 drams to 30579.43 drams. Silver price up by 6.15 drams to 397.63 drams. Platinum price up by 411.53 drams to 14207.84 drams.