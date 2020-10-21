Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem calls for finding peaceful solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III sent a letter to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in response to the letter of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II over the ongoing military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

In his letter the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem stated that the Patriarchate has always condemned any violence in any place and supported negotiations as the only safe and reliable way of settling the conflict.

“Our prayer is for the leaders of the conflicting sides to immediately sit around negotiation table, solve this complex situation and restore peace and security in the region. We regret over innocent victims and displaced people. We call on the authorities to find a peaceful negotiated solution to the current conflict. We also urge the international community to assume a proper role to assist in this urgent issue. We pray for immediate restoration of ceasefire and peace, stability in the region”, the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem said in the letter.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan