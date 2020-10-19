Armenian FM briefs Estonian counterpart on situation caused by Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone conversation on October 18 with Foreign Minister of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM introduced his Estonian counterpart on the situation caused by the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan which are demonstrated by the deliberate targeting of civilian population, civilian infrastructure, inhuman treatment and brutal killings of Armenian prisoners of war, the continuous and deliberate bombardment of cultural, religious and historical monuments by the Azerbaijani side.

Appreciating the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on cessation of hostilities, the Armenian FM considered impermissible Azerbaijan’s open non-implementation of the October 10 and 17 agreements reached by Russia’s and France’s mediation on cessation of hostilities.

In this context he expressed his deep concerns over Turkey’s open involvement to the ongoing processes in the region, stating that its destabilizing behavior will bring devastating consequences for the peace and stability of the region.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of fulfilling the agreements on cessation of hostilities. Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on the necessity to establish stable and verifiable ceasefire.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan