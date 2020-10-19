CoE Secretary General highlights need of respecting human rights in conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, highlighted the necessity of peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports TASS.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are members of the Council of Europe. Both countries have assumed obligations before our organization to peacefully settle the conflict. And both countries are obliged to observe the European Convention on Human Rights. Respecting human rights is a very vital and legal obligation in this territory”, she said.

She added that regardless of politics, people living in conflict zones should rely on the same standards of human rights, democracy and rule of law as anyone in Europe.

The CoE Secretary General added that the solution of conflicts and territorial disputes is not within the powers of their organization. Nevertheless, she stressed that the settlement of the issue of human rights in that territories is among her priorities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan