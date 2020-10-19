Armenia to apply to ECHR over beheading of Armenian soldier by Azeri troops

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is planning to apply to the European Court of Human Rights and present the Azerbaijani military’s beheading of an Armenian serviceman.

“We are now preparing an update of the materials which will be sent to the ECHR, we are going to add this fact also,” Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a news conference.

Amid the Azerbaijani ongoing attacks on Artsakh, around 13:00, October 16, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani armed forces called an Armenian serviceman’s brother and said that they have beheaded him. The Azeri soldier apparently used the mobile phone of the victim. The Azeri soldier told the Armenian serviceman’s brother that they will post the photo of the severed head online. Hours after the call, the man found the photo of his brother’s severed head uploaded on his social media account.

