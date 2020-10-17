CBS chief apologizes to Armenian community for employees’ hateful remarks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. CBS Chief Executive George Cheeks has apologized to the Armenian Ambassador after two CBS employees made offensive comments to protesters outside CBS Studios in Studio City earlier this week.

“All of us here want you to know that we respect your right for peaceful protest, and we apologize to you and the Armenian community for this experience outside our facility,” Cheeks wrote in an Oct. 13 letter to Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, the consul general, who is based in Glendale.

CBS says two employees who made “hateful and offensive” comments to protesters this week are no longer working for the company.