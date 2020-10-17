Armenians in London urge BBC to tell the truth about incidents taking place in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of Armenians held a protest outside BBC building in London, urging to present the truth about the ongoing military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia.

“Stop spreading Azerbaijani and Turkish lies”, “BBC, tell the truth”, the protest participants said.

They were holding the flags of Armenia and Artsakh and stated that the British community deserves to know the truth.

Armenians worldwide are holding similar protests, urging leading media outlets to tell the truth to the international community.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

