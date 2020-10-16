We will not allow the enemy to trample our homeland - Pashinyan meets with reserve forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan visited one of the regiments of the Defense Ministry, where he met with the reserve forces heading to the frontline.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan said, ‘’My brothers, I would like very much to give a speech in front of you today and say that the Motherland no longer needs you military service and needs your civilian service.

But this would not be the truth, because today we are here, you are here because the Motherland needs the service of you and all of us. Today we are in a situation that each of us should forget his previous civic status and we have to carry out nationwide enlistment.

But I want you to know what you will be doing 100s of km away from your homes, children and relatives. You will be protecting your children, relatives, your wives, parents and your home. Maybe there where you will go, you will look round and see no tree or bush you have seen before, but in reality you will be sanding in front of the doors of your children's bedrooms, in front of the door of your own room, in front of the schools of your children. Because you are going there to protect your Motherland, your bedrooms, your houses and gardens. And we say we will not allow the enemy to trample our homeland, our Motherland and borders’’, Pashinyan said, adding that back in 2016 he was standing in the place they are now standing.

‘’When in 2016 I made a decision to go and protect the homeland as a volunteer, it happened within instant. When I woke up in the morning and saw my newborn daughter sleeping, I said that I have to go to protect her peaceful sleep, and if necessary, I will die for the sake of the motherland, so as my child, my neighbor’s child, my friend's child can live and win. And we will not back down, we will not retreat, we will not give up, we will defend our homeland to the last'', PM Pashinyan said.

''The Armenian people will live on the planet eternally'', Pashinyan said, adding that the fate of Armenia depends on one person and each person is that one person.