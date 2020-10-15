Turkey chief sponsor of NK war – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani army is unable to fight against the Defense Army of Artsakh on its own, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia said in an interview with Dmitry Kiselyov, Director General of Russia Today media group.

Referring to the question about foreign mercenaries and terrorists fighting in the Azerbaijani side, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan answered,

‘’The entire world is talking about that. It’s a very important point and it’s important also for understanding who and why started this military operation. Of course, there are concrete evidences that mercenaries and terrorists from Syria participate in the war against Nagorno Karabakh. These video-evidences are already released in social networks and the media. And now it’s clear that Turkey is the chief sponsor of this war. Turkey has hired these terrorist militants and deployed them in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. And it was with the sponsorship and decision of Turkey that the war started, Nagorno Karabakh was attacked.

It’s also important to understand the reason. Because it’s obvious that the Azerbaijani army is unable to fight against the Defense Army of Artsakh on its own, and for that reason Turkey decided to involve terrorists. The Turkish army is also involved in the military operations, not only in the command staff, but directly the special units of the Turkish army. According to some information, special units of Pakistan’s army are also involved in the military operations. I think the participation of at least the Turkey-backed militants is proofed worldwide, since many international media agencies write about that.

During the last days very interesting information were received from Russia, North Caucasus, when militants were eliminated in Chechnya and Dagestan and there was information that those militants arrived in Russia from abroad, from Syria. I see direct links in those processes. Turkey has sent Syrian militants to Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to fight against Nagorno Karabakh, but now they have appeared in North Caucasus. This is a very important fact that shows that the situation is not about just the war in Nagorno Karabakh, but has gone beyond it. This is already a large-scale regional confrontation, that touches very concrete interests of the regional countries. And I think that particularly in Russia great attention should be paid to this fact. As refers to the Armenian side, of course, there are no foreigners fighting from the side of Karabakh. There can be some Armenians that have arrived from the Diaspora to help their compatriots, but they can in no way be called mercenaries’’.

Turkey chief sponsor of NK war – Pashinyan