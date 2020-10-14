Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Join, let’s become one song, one fist – war songs performed in Yerevan

Join, let’s become one song, one fist – war songs performed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Komitas State Conservatory Symphony Orchestra and Choir, musicians from Gyumri performed Armenian war songs in Yerevan for encouraging the soldiers protecting their Motherland and the people in the rear area.

ARMENPRESS reports the ‘’Join, let’s become one song, one fist’’ concert took place in front of Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas on October 14.

Before starting the concert, the participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the heroes fallen in the battlefield.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration