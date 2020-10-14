Armenian schools and universities again switch to remote learning amid rising coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. All universities, kindergartens and other educational facilities in Armenia are switching to remote learning from October 15th for a preliminary two-week period amid a rise of coronavirus cases in the country, the Armenian education minister Arayik Harutyunyan said.

In turn, holidays in Armenian public schools will start sooner than usual.

The two-week autumn school holidays originally scheduled to start from November 2 will begin starting October 15th until October 29.

Updated decisions will be made after two weeks in accordance with the situation.

On October 14th, Armenian health authorities reported 1058 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since the outbreak began.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan