Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs hold meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office in Moscow, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the Russian capital.

The meeting is taking place as part of Mnatsakanyan’s official visit to Russia.

The Armenian FM held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on October 12.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan