President of Artsakh highly appreciates combat readiness of servicemen in Hadrut

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan highly appreciates the combat readiness of the servicemen fighting against the saboteurs who tried to reach Hadrut town, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan wrote that their peaceful and sober looks create a clear victorious mood.

‘’By the way, I suddenly met one of our legendary commanders of the 1st Artsakh war, Arushan Badasyan, who hurried to Artsakh from the USA immediately after hearing about the war. We stand for our lands and this process is irresistible. Glory to the Armenian people, who will live and create in its Motherland eternally’’, Harutyunyan wrote.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan