Lasting peace sole acceptable option for our region – Georgian President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili welcomes the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Moscow.

‘’I welcome the ceasefire in Karabakh and call on the sides to restore peaceful dialogue. Lasting peace and stability are the sole acceptable option for our region’’, Zourabichvili wrote on her Twitter page.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

