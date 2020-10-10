Georgia welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgia welcomes the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Georgian foreign ministry said in a statement, expressing hope that progress will be achieved in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Georgia welcomes the agreement on cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan and hopes that progress will be achieved in the settlement of the conflict through further negotiations, as well as a stable peace will be established which will contribute to the strengthening of the security and the welfare of the entire region”, the statement says.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan