Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Georgia welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone

Georgia welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgia welcomes the cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Georgian foreign ministry said in a statement, expressing hope that progress will be achieved in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Georgia welcomes the agreement on cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan and hopes that progress will be achieved in the settlement of the conflict through further negotiations, as well as a stable peace will be established which will contribute to the strengthening of the security and the welfare of the entire region”, the statement says.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration