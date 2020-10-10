Rep. Brad Sherman calls for applying Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azeri officials

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman calls on applying Global Magnitsky sanctions on the Azerbaijani officials who are responsible for targeting civilians in Artsakh.

“It’s time for the U.S. to apply Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azeri officials responsible for targeting civilians in Artsakh. It’s also time to end security cooperation with Azerbaijan without delay, including any arm sales, security assistance and training”, the Congressman said on Twitter.

The Global Magnitsky Act – a powerful statutory tool enacted by Congress – gives the White House broad power to sanction foreign officials who are responsible for serious human rights abuses.

During the recent military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani forces have targeted the civilian settlements, civilians of Artsakh for multiple times. Both casualties and injuries were reported as a result of the Azerbaijani actions. 20 civilians were killed, 93 others were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attacks in the period of September 27-October 7.

