Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Dozens of tons of aid delivered to Armenia from Diaspora’s different communities

Dozens of tons of aid delivered to Armenia from Diaspora’s different communities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Dozens of tons of aid are being delivered to Armenia from the Diaspora’s different communities these days, the Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia told Armenpress.

“Almost all communities have gathered around the Artsakh and pan-Armenian fight.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs deals with the coordination of the assistance coming to Armenia”, the Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration