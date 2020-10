Hollywood star Michael B Jordan expresses support to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. American actor and producer Michael B Jordan expressed his support to Armenia amid the ongoing Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The actor posted a photo on Instagram story, showing an Armenian man holding the Armenian flag. He wished peace for Armenia, using the following hashtags #peaceforArmenians, #endgenocide.

“Sending love to my Armenian friends”, Michael B Jordan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan