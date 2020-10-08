7 UAVs downed in the Republic of Armenia – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian air defense units destroyed 7 Azerbaijani UAVs in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that it’s still unclear what kind of UAVs they were. Works are underway to clarify.

The Azerbaijani side has violated the Armenian air space several times since it waged war against Artsakh on September 27. A civilian from Vardenis has been killed by a drone, and a bus was destroyed (No one was inside). On September 29 a Turkish F-16 warplane took off from Ganja military airport and downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space. The Ganja airport has been destroyed by Artsakh’s forces to prevent similar attacks against Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan