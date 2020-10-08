Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Kourtney Kardashian urges to condemn actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian TV Star Kourtney Kardashian urges to support Armenia and condemn the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

She made several stories on Instagram, stating that Armenia needs help.

“Armenians in Artsakh are under attack by Azerbaijan. We need to alert the global community, journalists, human rights advocacy organizations and governments regarding the unprovoked attacks. There is a danger of ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their ancestral homeland in Artsakh”, Kourtney Kardashian said, calling on to stop the developing crime against humanity.

“We need to rally people to contact their US representatives now to condemn the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey”, she said.

