International media inform about launch of negotiations over NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. International media inform about the launch of negotiations over the normalization of situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. The negotiations will take place in Geneva on October 8 and Moscow on October 12. The international media cite French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian .

Press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said that there is no bilateral meeting planned between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

DEVELOPED: ‘’We (the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, France, Russia, the USA - edited) are in daily contact with each other. Tomorrow there will be a meeting in Geneva, afterwards, in Moscow’’, Jean-Yves Le Drian said, speaking at the parliament. He hoped that it will be possible to restore negotiations between the sides.

