“Unexpected” Azeri deployment of terrorist militants “changes a lot”, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on Artsakh was not unexpected, but Azerbaijan’s involvement of militants from terrorist organizations in the attacks was unexpected, and that this changes the context of what is happening.

“For a long time now belligerent rhetoric was being voiced by Azerbaijan, rhetoric of hate against Armenians and everything that is related to Armenians,” Pashinyan told the Russian First Channel in an interview.

“And it has become usual for us that Azerbaijan is speaking in the language of threats. The involvement of militants from terrorist organizations in this conflict was unexpected for us. And I believe this changes the entire context of what’s happening. Because already yesterday the Russian special services confirmed that militants from some terror groups are involved in the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, meaning the attacks on Nagorno Karabakh. And I think that now Nagorno Karabakh is fighting against international terrorism. And this changes a lot of things,” he said.

