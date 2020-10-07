Nearly 60% of population stays in Stepanakert despite heavy Azeri bombardments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 50-60% of the civilian population of Stepanakert City have stayed in the Artsakhi capital despite the heavy Azeri bombardments, the city’s deputy mayor Suren Tamrazyan said.

“50-60% of the Stepanakert residents stayed in the city. Some of the peaceful residents from other regions of Artsakh are also sheltered in the capital,” he said, adding that most of those who evacuated from the city were families with children and elderly people.

He said the civilian population of the city is now in fully equipped bomb shelters. He said the city hall is constantly dealing with re-supplying the shelters with necessary goods.

“We provide our citizens mostly with food, blankets, warm clothes and other essentials. We try to provide them food reserves for one, two or three days at once,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan