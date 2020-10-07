Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh military’s KIAs reach 320

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military says an additional 40 of its troops were killed in the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total number of military casualties of Artsakh has reached 320.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





