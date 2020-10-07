Rouhani says will not allow deployment of terrorists near Iran’s borders

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced that he will not allow deployment of terrorists near the borders of Iran.

During today’s Cabinet meeting President Rouhani said the security of the Iranian cities and villages is highly important.

“During the telephone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan I have raised the issue of the security of Iran’s territories and borders”, he said, adding that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be solved through war and blood.

The Iranian President further stated that Tehran is ready to assist in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan