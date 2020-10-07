Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Pashinyan and Putin hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on October 7, the Armenian Prime Minster’s Office said.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Putin on the occasion of his birthday. He offered warm good wishes on this occasion, wishing success in fulfilling the high mission of head of state. The sides also discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, attaching importance to speedy halt of military operations,” the PMO said in the news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





