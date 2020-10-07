Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Stepanakert City under unceasing missile bombardment from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is constantly bombarding Stepanakert City with missile strikes, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a news briefing on October 7.

“Peaceful residents of Stepanakert City are being hit with Azeri combat drones and missiles,” he said.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Stepanakert that the Artsakh capital was under unceasing missile attacks during the night as well. 

It has become nearly impossible for civilians to step outside their bomb shelters to take essential supplies.

